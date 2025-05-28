Israel forces eliminate Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, announces Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Hamas Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, has been eliminated, Reuters reported. A video released by the Israeli army in 2023 shows Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, travelling in a car through a tunnel near the Erez crossing.(Reuters)

Mohammad Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Palestinian militant group last year after Israel killed his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in combat.

(This is breaking news story. More details are awaited)