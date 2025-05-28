Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Israel forces eliminate Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, announces Benjamin Netanyahu

May 28, 2025 07:24 PM IST

Mohammad Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Palestinian militant group last year after Israel killed his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in combat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Hamas Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, has been eliminated, Reuters reported.

A video released by the Israeli army in 2023 shows Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, travelling in a car through a tunnel near the Erez crossing.(Reuters)
(This is breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
