Israel forces eliminate Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, announces Benjamin Netanyahu
May 28, 2025 07:24 PM IST
Mohammad Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Palestinian militant group last year after Israel killed his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in combat.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Hamas Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, has been eliminated, Reuters reported.
Mohammad Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Palestinian militant group last year after Israel killed his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in combat.
(This is breaking news story. More details are awaited)
