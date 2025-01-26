Unseen video of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar directing military ops in Gaza surfaces

Qatari media network Al Jazeera has released a previously unseen footage of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, described by Israel as the ‘mastermind’ behind the militant group's October 7, 2023 attacks in the country, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory. Yahya Sinwar (right) in the footage released by Al Jazeera.

Also Read: Yahya Sinwar will hold sway over Hamas from beyond the grave

The footage by Al Jazeera show Yahya Sinwar directing military operations in the Rafah area of Gaza. He is seen wearing a military vest with a stick in his hand, with a blanket covering him.

The widespread destruction in Gaza is visible in the video.

A graffiti of a word which translates to ‘north’ in Hebrew, the language spoken in Israel, is seen on the wall of a building where Sinwar stayed briefly, an indication that the house was raided by the Israeli forces before the Hamas leader arrived there, according to local media.

Meanwhile, in another scene in the clip, Sinwar, clad in a polo shirt, is seen with another man, a map spread out before them.

Reportedly, Al Jazeera, headquartered in Qatar's capital Doha, also ran a visual of the order signed by Sinwar, the then Hamas chief, to launch the October 7 attacks.

Israeli troops killed Sinwar on October 18 last year, days before what would have been his 62nd birthday. His final moments were captured by a drone of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Days later, Israel released another footage, showing Sinwar and his family inside an underground tunnel in Gaza. It claimed the video was from October 6, hours before Hamas launched its attacks inside Israel.

His wife's handbag, seen in the video, too, attracted significant attention.