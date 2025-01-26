Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unseen video of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar directing military ops in Gaza surfaces

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2025 07:26 AM IST

On October 18 last year, Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, the ‘mastermind’ behind Hamas' October 7, 2023 attacks in the country.

Qatari media network Al Jazeera has released a previously unseen footage of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, described by Israel as the ‘mastermind’ behind the militant group's October 7, 2023 attacks in the country, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

Yahya Sinwar (right) in the footage released by Al Jazeera.
Yahya Sinwar (right) in the footage released by Al Jazeera.

Also Read: Yahya Sinwar will hold sway over Hamas from beyond the grave

The footage by Al Jazeera show Yahya Sinwar directing military operations in the Rafah area of Gaza. He is seen wearing a military vest with a stick in his hand, with a blanket covering him.

The widespread destruction in Gaza is visible in the video.

A graffiti of a word which translates to ‘north’ in Hebrew, the language spoken in Israel, is seen on the wall of a building where Sinwar stayed briefly, an indication that the house was raided by the Israeli forces before the Hamas leader arrived there, according to local media.

Meanwhile, in another scene in the clip, Sinwar, clad in a polo shirt, is seen with another man, a map spread out before them.

Also Read: Yahya Sinwar's death is a pivot for ending the war

Reportedly, Al Jazeera, headquartered in Qatar's capital Doha, also ran a visual of the order signed by Sinwar, the then Hamas chief, to launch the October 7 attacks.

Israeli troops killed Sinwar on October 18 last year, days before what would have been his 62nd birthday. His final moments were captured by a drone of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Days later, Israel released another footage, showing Sinwar and his family inside an underground tunnel in Gaza. It claimed the video was from October 6, hours before Hamas launched its attacks inside Israel.

Also Read: Millions in cash, shower | Inside Ex-Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's luxurious bunker

His wife's handbag, seen in the video, too, attracted significant attention.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On