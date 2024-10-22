Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's wife carried a 27 lakh Birkin bag in Gaza tunnel? Internet is not convinced

After Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, a video showing his wife carrying a bag inside Gaza tunnel went viral on social media. Israel's post claimed that Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar was carrying a luxury Hermes Birkin bag which is estimated to be worth $32,000.(X/Israel)

Shared by the official account of Israel, the post claimed that Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar was carrying a luxury Hermes Birkin bag which is estimated to be worth $32,000 (around ₹26.9 lakh).

"Sinwar’s wife caught in this photo sneaking to the tunnels the night before October 7th - get this - clutching a $32,000 Hermes Birkin bag! While Gazans endured hardship under Hamas, Sinwar and his family were shamelessly living in luxury, indulging while sending others to die," read the caption of the post, which compared a screengrab from the video to a listing of the Birkin bag on the Hermes website.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The video captured the Hamas chief and his family escaping through an underground tunnel just hours before the Palestinian group began its attack on Israel last year.

But days after the post was shared, many users have hit out at Israel for sharing fake information and have rubbished the claims that the bag carried by Sinwar's wife was a Hermes Birkin.

"You are embarassing yourself"

One user said that a real Hermes bag is always sewn and never made with “metal fixtures on leather to leather connection points" like the one held by Samar appears to be.

“Even someone with zero fashion sense knows this bag ain’t no Hermès, not even close. How’s the official Israel account gonna mess that up? Y’all are embarrassing yourselves out here”, wrote one user.

Another user blamed Israel for spreading "evil" propaganda even after knowing that the bag was not Hermes.

"Isn't it embarrassing when an official account representing a state posts desperate propaganda? The world is laughing at you," said one user.

What is a Hermes Birkin bag?

Introduced in 1984, the Birkin bag is a product of Hermes, a French luxury goods maker.

A Hermes Birkin bag is a highly coveted luxury handbag made by the French fashion house Hermes and named after actress and singer Jane Birkin.

It was first introduced in the 1980s and owning one is now a status symbol.

Prices for Birkin bags can range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars and are limitedly available with long waiting lists.