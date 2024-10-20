'Yahya Sinwar's wife carrying handbag worth 27 lakh in tunnel video': Israel

Israel claimed on Sunday Yahya Sinwar's wife is carrying a handbag worth $32,000 (approx. ₹27 lakh) in a footage released by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). Yahya Sinhar's wife in the footage released by IDF.

This is the video in which the slain Hamas chief and his family are seen escaping through an underground tunnel just hours before the Gaza-based group, on October 7 last year, began terrorist attacks on Israel's soil.

Accused by the Jewish state of masterminding the attacks, Sinwar was killed by Israeli soldiers in Rafah city of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

“Sinwar's wife caught in this photo sneaking to the tunnels the tunnels the night before October 7th – get this – clutching a $32,000 Hermes Birkin bag! While Gazans endured hardship under Hamas, Sinwar and his family were shamelessly living in luxury, indulging while sending others to die,” the X handle Israel, run by the country's foreign ministry, posted.

Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Arabic language spokesperson of the IDF, repeated the claim. He contrasted the luxurious life enjoyed by Sinwar's family, with the poverty experienced by most residents of Gaza, who ‘don’t have enough money for food.'

Introduced in 1984, the Birkin bag is a product of Hermes, a French luxury goods maker.

Who is Yahya Sinwar's wife?

In November 2011, the Hamas leader married Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, 18 years younger to him. The couple had three children.

Sinwar would have turned 62 on October 29. In July, he succeeded Ismail Haniyeh as Hamas chief following the latter's assassination, allegedly by Israel, in Iran's capital Tehran.

A bodyguard of Haniyeh was also killed in the attack that renewed tensions between Israel and Iran.