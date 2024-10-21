Millions in cash, shower: Inside Ex-Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's luxurious bunker

The Israeli military has released shocking footage of Yahya Sinwar's underground bunker, showcasing the luxurious amenities the ex-Hamas chief enjoyed while hiding from the ongoing Gaza conflict. Sinwar, mastermind behind the brutal October 7 attacks, allegedly prepared to ride out the war with a stockpile of cash, cologne, and personal comforts in his bunker beneath the ravaged city of Khan Younis. A screengrab from a handout video shows what the Israeli Army says is recently killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar walking through a tunnel.(Reuters)

Inside Yahya Sinwar's Bunker

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared video footage revealing the well-equipped bunker, complete with:

- Modern Showers

- Multiple Bathrooms

- Fully Functional Kitchen

- Food Rations labelled with the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) logo

The bunker also contained multiple bottles of cologne, hygiene supplies, and a private shower. A large safe filled with millions of Israeli shekels was found in Sinwar's personal quarters, along with lockers filled with weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

At 61, Sinwar had taken refuge in the bunker alongside his guards and close associates as the conflict escalated above ground. The footage includes a bag of UNRWA-supplied food, reinforcing Israel's longstanding accusations that Hamas siphons resources from international agencies, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The bunker contained multiple bottles of cologne, hygiene supplies, and even a private shower. According to an IDF soldier touring the bunker, Sinwar's personal quarters featured a large safe filled with millions of Israeli shekels. Next to the entrance, soldiers discovered lockers stocked with weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

According to Israeli sources, Sinwar spent much of the conflict hiding underground while directing Hamas operations and attempting to avoid capture. During his escape, reports indicated that his wife, Abu Zamar, was carrying a ₹28 lakh ($32,000) Hermes Birkin bag.

Yahya Sinwar's death

Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces last week. Since then, Israel has been engaged in a multifront conflict with both Hamas and Hezbollah — the Iran-backed militant groups designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

Sinwar became the head of Hamas after the killing of the previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Iran in July that was widely blamed on Israel.

It's unclear who would replace Sinwar, and what that might mean for the ceasefire efforts, which sputtered to a halt in August after months of negotiations brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.