Israel rejects fresh proposal for Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

As the war in Gaza rages on, Israel has reportedly rejected a new proposal for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release. As per a report by the Times of Israel, the rejection of this truce proposal was confirmed by a senior Israeli official. Smoke billows to the north as Palestinians move with their belongings through Jabalia while fleeing the northern Gaza Strip towards Gaza City on May 19, 2025. (AFP)

"The proposal received by Israel cannot be accepted by any responsible government,” the official was quoted as saying. Further details regarding this are awaited.

This new ceasefire proposal, which Israel has rejected on the grounds of being a "surrender to Hamas", focused on the release of the remaining 10 hostages.

This proposal also called for the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and a 70-day ceasefire, which would later lead to negotiations toward a permanent truce and end to the war.

The Israeli official further added that Israel remains committed to the framework presented by US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

What is the Witkoff framework?

The Witkoff framework calls for the release of all remaining Israeli hostages in Hamas' captivity in exchange for a 50-day truce and negotiations for an end to the Gaza war.

This proposal, presented by the US, does not call for Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, which are key demands from militant group Hamas.

Israel's war on Gaza resumed after Tel Aviv ended the two-month long ceasefire in March. Since then, Israel has announced to take control of Gaza and has expanded its military operations across the war-torn strip.