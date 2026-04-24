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Mojtaba Khamenei in touch with Iranian regime via letters through human chain: Report

The report also said that Mojtaba Khamenei has suffered serious injuries in the US-Israel strikes and may need a plastic surgery.  

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:49 am IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has been somewhat missing from the public sphere ever since he took charge as the country's top leader following his father Syed Ali Khamenei's death in a US-Israel joint strike on Iran in February 28.

Iranian women walk past a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei .(AFP)

No video or audio messages, Mojtaba's statements are coming only via statements on social media or are read on the state television. Mojtaba is consciously as he does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak in his first public address, the New York Times reported quoting an Iranian official.

According to the report, senior commanders of the Iran Guards and senior government officials do not visit him as they fear that Israel may trace them to him and kill him. An Iranian official further said that though the top leader is ‘gravely’ injured, he remains mentally sharp and engaged.

To avoid being tracked down by US and Israel, messages to Mojtaba are handwritten, sealed in envelopes and passed on via a human chain from one trusted courier to the next, who travel on highways and back roads, in cars and on motorcycles until they reach his hide-out, the report added. His responses and guidance on issues in response to the messages follow the same track. He is mostly surrounded by doctors and healthcare professionals.

Injured, Supreme Leader may need plastic surgery

The fighting between the US and Iran in the Middle East is paused with an uneasy ceasefire amid a deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz. Second round of talks could not take off as Iran refused to attend the negotiations in Pakistan over its demands, including insistence on nuclear rights.

 
mojtaba khamenei israel iran war us iran war us iran conflict iran news new york times
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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