Mongolian president abruptly resigns after facing allegations of misconduct
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa unexpectedly announced he will resign from office while facing allegations of misconduct.
Published on: Nov 17, 2026, 11:27:42 IST
Bloomberg
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Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa unexpectedly announced he will resign from office while facing allegations of misconduct.
Speaking on Tuesday in a livestreamed statement, Khurelsukh called the accusations against him “unbelievable and extremely serious,” without elaborating, and threatened to seek justice from those he said have defamed him. The opposition Democratic Party was calling for an investigation, he said.
Mongolia’s constitution makes the speaker of parliament next in line to serve in an interim capacity, with an election to follow within four months of Khurelsukh’s resignation.