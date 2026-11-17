Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa unexpectedly announced he will resign from office while facing allegations of misconduct. Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (AP)

Speaking on Tuesday in a livestreamed statement, Khurelsukh called the accusations against him “unbelievable and extremely serious,” without elaborating, and threatened to seek justice from those he said have defamed him. The opposition Democratic Party was calling for an investigation, he said.

Mongolia’s constitution makes the speaker of parliament next in line to serve in an interim capacity, with an election to follow within four months of Khurelsukh’s resignation.