Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after Covid-19 protests
Mongolia's Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa submitted his resignation to parliament on Thursday after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar over the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported.
Khurelsukh said in his resignation statement that he should "assume the responsibility upon himself and accept the demand of the public." His resignation needs to be approved by parliament.
The protests erupted on Wednesday over what some Mongolians saw as the inhumane treatment of a Covid-19 patient and her newborn baby, Montsame said.
Video footage showed the patient, still wearing her nightgown and slippers, being relocated with her baby to a specialist quarantine facility run by Mongolia's National Center of Communicable Diseases.
The protests triggered the dismissal of senior health officials. Mongolia's deputy prime minister and health minister also tendered their resignations.
The incident came amid growing public dissatisfaction with Mongolia's economic situation and a lack of job opportunities.
Mongolia, which earned praise from the World Health Organization in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic for its handling of the health crisis, has recently been battling an outbreak caused by an infected driver entering from Russia.
The country, with a population of around 3 million, has so far reported 1,584 cases, but no deaths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims fall slightly but remain elevated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU, Turkey call for improved relations after turbulent 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 million people borrowed money to get through pandemic: UK govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Spain set to get Europe's largest solar power plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to direct agencies to use Defense Production Act in Covid-19 fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Johnson says to early to say when national lockdown will end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after Covid-19 protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China backs Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s hasty climate regulations may take long to unwind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand approves AstraZeneca vaccine amid second virus wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg calls for improvement in US infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now a private citizen, Donald Trump faces an uncertain legal future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-chief of China’s aircraft carrier programme to be held for graft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox