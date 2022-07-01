Monkeypox outbreak: WHO calls for urgent action in Europe
The World Health Organization called on Friday for "urgent" action to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Europe, noting that cases had tripled in the region over the past two weeks.
"Today, I am intensifying my call for governments and civil society to scale up efforts... to prevent monkeypox from establishing itself across a growing geographical area," WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge said.
"Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease."
Since early May, a surge in monkeypox cases has been detected outside West and Central African countries where the viral disease is endemic.
Ninety percent of all laboratory-confirmed cases registered worldwide -- or 4,500 infections -- are in Europe, Kluge said.
Thirty-one countries and areas have now reported infections.
Kluge said Europe remains at the centre of the expanding outbreak and the risk remains high.
The WHO does not think the outbreak currently constitutes a public health emergency of international concern but will review its position shortly, he said.
Most monkeypox infections so far have been observed in men who have sex with men, of young age and chiefly in urban areas, according to the WHO.
It is investigating cases of possible sexual transmission but maintains the disease is primarily spread through close contact.
Monkeypox is related to smallpox, which killed millions around the world every year before it was eradicated in 1980, but has far less severe symptoms.
The disease starts with a fever and quickly develops into a rash, with the formation of scabs. It is usually mild and typically clears up spontaneously after two to three weeks.
Britain has the highest number of reported cases to date -- 1,076 according to the UK authorities -- ahead of Germany (838), Spain (736), Portugal (365) and France (350), according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
London's chief public health doctor Kevin Fenton on Thursday urged anyone with symptoms not to take part in the Pride march in the British capital at the weekend.
On Friday, the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, the only laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, announced a new shipment of 2.5 million doses to the United States.
US health authorities said Tuesday they were immediately releasing 56,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine -- five times the number distributed so far -- to areas of high transmission as part of a major escalation of the country's immunisation strategy.
The European Medicines Agency announced on Tuesday that it had begun reviewing a smallpox vaccine to extend its use against monkeypox.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics