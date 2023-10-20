Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
More than 300 are arrested in a Capitol Hill demonstration urging a Israel-Hamas war cease-fire

ByHT Analytics
Oct 20, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read “Jews say cease fire now” and they chanted “let Gaza live” and “not in my name" before they were detained by Capitol Police.

Demonstrations are not allowed inside Capitol buildings, and police said they warned the crowd gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to stop before they began making the arrests.

The 305 people arrested for illegally demonstrating were subsequently released and those charged with assault were held in custody pending an appearance before a judge.

A few liberal members of Congress have been pushing for a resolution in the latest Hamas-Israel war, saying that Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza is leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The protesters were never in the US Capitol, as some falsely stated on social media.(AP)

