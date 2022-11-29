Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / More than 300 dead in Iran anti-hijab protests: Revolutionary Guards general

Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:10 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: "More than 300 martyrs and people killed in this country, including children, since this incident," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
More than 300 people have been killed in Iran since protests erupted over the death in morality police custody of Masha Amini on September 16, a Revolutionary Guards general said Tuesday.

"Everyone in the country has been affected by the death of this lady. I don't have the latest figures, but I think we have had perhaps more than 300 martyrs and people killed in this country, including children, since this incident," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards' aerospace division, said in a video published by the Mehr news agency.

