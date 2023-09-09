Morocco Earthquake News LIVE Updates: 296 dead as 6.8 magnitude quake hits country, buildings reduced to rubble
Morocco Earthquake LIVE: The red walls which surround the old city and are a UNESCO World Heritage site have also been damaged.
Nearly 300 people have died after a powerful 6.8 magnitude hit Morocco late on Friday night, country’s Interior Ministry said. The death toll is most likely to rise further. The epicentre, according to Al Jazeera, was 72 kilometres west of Marrekesh, which is a major economic centre. The red walls which surround the old city and are a UNESCO World Heritage site have also been damaged.
As per the US Geological Survey, the quake initially had a magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm and the shaking lasted several seconds. Whereas, the National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network of Morocco measured the earthquake to be at 7 on the Richter scale.
The US agency said that a 4.9 magnitude aftershock hit the country 19 minutes after the first quake. As per the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defense agency, the quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 09:26 AM
Morocco Earthquake News LIVE: Damage of earthquake — Photo
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 09:09 AM
Morocco Earthquake LIVE: ‘Earth shook for about 20 seconds’, citizens recount horror
Near Taroudant, teacher Hamid Afkar told AFP that he had fled his home and there had been aftershocks following the first quake.
"The earth shook for about 20 seconds. Doors opened and shut by themselves as I rushed downstairs from the second floor," he said.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 09:06 AM
Morocco Earthquake horror: ‘Neighbours under rubble’, residents near epicentre say
Montasir Itri, a resident of mountain village of Asni near the epicentre of the Earthquake, told AFP that most houses in the village had been damaged.
"Our neighbours are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means in the village," he said.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 08:45 AM
Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 2004
The earthquake is Morocco's deadliest since 2004, when tremors near Al Hoceima in northern Rif mountains which killed more than 600 people.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 08:37 AM
What areas did the Eaarthquake hit in Morocco?
Morocco's Interior Ministry on Saturday reported that the earthquake hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 08:36 AM
Earthquake's epicentre at a depth of 18.5 km: US Geological Survey
The epicentre of the earthquake was at a shallow depth of 18.5 km and occurred around 72 km southwest of Morocco's fourth largest city, Marrakesh and 56 km west of the mountain area of Oukaimeden, US Geological Survey said.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 08:29 AM
Morocco Earthquake LIVE | Over 150 people injured, most deaths in mountain areas: Morocco Interior Ministry
The Interior Ministry said the number constituted a preliminary death toll and that 153 people had been injured. A local official said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 08:23 AM
Morocco Earthquake LIVE | ‘Exrtremely pained…India ready to offer assistance’: PM Modi offers condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”
- Sat, 09 Sep 2023 08:07 AM
At least 296 dead in powerful earthquake: Official
At least 296 dead in Morocco quake, Interior Minister says.
