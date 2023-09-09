Morocco Earthquake News LIVE Updates: 296 dead as 6.8 magnitude quake hits country, buildings reduced to rubble

Nearly 300 people have died after a powerful 6.8 magnitude hit Morocco late on Friday night, country’s Interior Ministry said. The death toll is most likely to rise further. The epicentre, according to Al Jazeera, was 72 kilometres west of Marrekesh, which is a major economic centre. The red walls which surround the old city and are a UNESCO World Heritage site have also been damaged.

View of rubble from the earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco. (Reuters)

As per the US Geological Survey, the quake initially had a magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm and the shaking lasted several seconds. Whereas, the National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network of Morocco measured the earthquake to be at 7 on the Richter scale.

The US agency said that a 4.9 magnitude aftershock hit the country 19 minutes after the first quake. As per the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defense agency, the quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria.