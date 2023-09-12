Morocco king visits earthquake victims in hospital; death toll crosses 2,900

Morocco's King Mohammed VI paid a hospital visit Tuesday to victims of the earthquake that rocked the North African country last week, killing at least 2,900 people, state media reported.

Morocco Earthquake: People dig through the rubble as they search for people who were killed by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco.(AP)

The monarch visited Marrakesh University Hospital and "inquired about the state of health of the injured" before donating blood, according to the official MAP news agency.

