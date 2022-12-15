Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Moscow says Vatican apologised over Pope's comments on Russian ethnic minorities

Moscow says Vatican apologised over Pope's comments on Russian ethnic minorities

world news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Pope Francis: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia now considered the matter closed and hoped for a constructive dialogue between Russia and the Vatican.

Pope Francis: Pope Francis is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia said on Thursday it had received an apology from the Vatican over Pope Francis' comments last month that Russian soldiers from some ethnic minority groups were the "cruellest" fighters in the Ukraine conflict.

Read more: White House reveals winter Covid-19 plans, more free tests

At a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia now considered the matter closed and hoped for a constructive dialogue between Russia and the Vatican.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
pope francis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP