Mossad may have carried cyber attack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility: Report

Israel public radio cites intelligence sources saying Israel behind Iran nuclear site incident.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:09 PM IST
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. (AP/PTI)

Israeli public radio quoted unidentified intelligence sources on Sunday as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency carried out a cyber attack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. The report on Kan Radio did not disclose the nationality of the intelligence sources.

