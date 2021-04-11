Mossad may have carried cyber attack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility: Report
Israel public radio cites intelligence sources saying Israel behind Iran nuclear site incident.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Israeli public radio quoted unidentified intelligence sources on Sunday as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency carried out a cyber attack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. The report on Kan Radio did not disclose the nationality of the intelligence sources.
