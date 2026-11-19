Tensions gripped Bangladesh amid the possible return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a 'lockdown' call by her Awami League party, with unidentified individuals reportedly setting fire to an abandoned room on the ground floor of former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus's ancestral home in Chattogram late on Wednesday.

A Panchlaish police officer said the home's ground floor had been left unused, while the families of Yunus's two brothers reside on the second and third floors. (Reuters)

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The fire started at 11:30pm on Wednesday at a house in Chattogram's Panchlaish area, Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

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Mozammel Haque, Panchlaish police station's officer-in-charge (OC), told the Bangladesh daily that police noticed the fire during their regular patrol of the area surrounding Yunus's ancestral home.

He said officers rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, adding that an investigation has been launched to identify those behind the incident.

Haque noted that the ground floor had been left unused, while the families of Yunus's two brothers reside on the second and third floors.

Since the incident, security arrangements around the house have been tightened, he added.

Originally, Yunus's ancestral home is located in Bathua village in the city's Hathazari upazila, according to the newspaper. The former interim government chief's father was a businessman, and the family house in Panchlaish was built in connection with that business. The Nobel laureate had reportedly spent his childhood and adolescence in that house.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes days after miscreants set ablaze two branches of Grameen Bank in Chattogram's Anwara and Satkania. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after miscreants set ablaze two branches of Grameen Bank in Chattogram's Anwara and Satkania. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, the bank's offices in other parts of the country were also recently set on fire. According to a Reuters report, at least 37 branches and offices of the Grameen Bank were targeted in arson and attempted arson attacks since November 10.

Grameen Bank was founded by Yunus, who led Bangladesh's interim government after Hasina's ouster during a students' uprising in 2024.

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The issue related to the recent incidents of arson and violence was raised during a briefing at the United Nations headquarters last Monday. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, responded to the matter, saying all acts of violence should be thoroughly probed by Bangladesh's national authorities.

He further stated that protesters had the right to demonstrate peacefully, pressing that the agitations must remain tranquil.

'Lockdown' called by Hasina's Awami League

The unrest in Bangladesh came after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League called for a "lockdown" in the country on Thursday.

The call coincided with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict which sentenced Hasina to death last year after her trial in absentia over charges of committing crimes against humanity.

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Officials said that thousands of paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops were deployed in sensitive districts, including Hasina's birthplace, Gopalganj district, to maintain law and order, news agency PTI reported.

In Dhaka alone, police reportedly arrested over 500 people during a 24-hour drive ahead of the lockdown.

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Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday night called on "democratic forces" to unite in order to prevent the "resurgence" of Awami League, terming it a "terrorist outfit" and "fallen, defeated and ousted fascist force."

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Amid the increasing tension, police have also recorded several cases of crude bomb blasts and arson in at least 28 districts in a span of 10 days, with several police personnel and civilians being injured.

On Tuesday, an activist belonging to PM Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was allegedly killed by unidentified people during a protest near Hasina's Gopalganj home, Reuters reported, citing police.

On the same night, a crude bomb explosion also took place outside the Dhaka residence of cultural affairs minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury and the house of a BNP lawmaker. In addition, several shops belonging to BNP supporters were set on fire.

Unrest over Hasina's 'return' call

Sheikh Hasina's vow to return home in December at "any cost" earlier this month sparked fresh violence across the country.

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Police had reportedly vacated the station in Tungipara as hundreds of people besieged it, where nearly 30 suspected activists were detained earlier.

Hasina, who has been in exile in India since she fled Dhaka in August 2024, has requested a new passport and identity card in view of her plans to return home.

However, the Tarique Rahman-led government has so far rejected her request, prompting members and supporters of the Awami League to take to the streets in protest.