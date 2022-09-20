Home / World News / ‘Multipolar world faces resistance, can't go on forever’: Putin blasts US

‘Multipolar world faces resistance, can't go on forever’: Putin blasts US

Published on Sep 20, 2022 05:34 PM IST

Vladimir Putin said that “the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin while delivering a speech.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail.

Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Putin said that “the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”

He added that “the hegemon has succeeded in doing so for quite a long time, but it can't go on forever ... regardless of the developments in Ukraine."

Putin has repeatedly cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine as a response to alleged Western encroachment on Russia's vital security interests.

The Russian leader described Western sanctions against Russia over its action in Ukraine as part of efforts by the U.S. and its allies to strengthen their positions, but charged that that they have backfired against their organisers and also hurt poor countries.

