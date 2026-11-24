On a routine mushroom-hunting trip in western Nepal, residents stumbled upon an unexpected wildlife discovery: a king cobra nest at Ambe Community Forest in Gohari-18, Dang district, near Jhakri Sota. What looked like an ordinary pile of dry leaves and grass turned out to be the nest of one of the world's most extraordinary snakes, drawing global attention to the king cobra’s habits: the female built the nest, laid eggs, and stayed close to protect them.

A king cobra coiled among branches and dense vegetation in its natural habitat. (Wikimedia Commons) more less

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According to a report published by The Rising Nepal, local community forest users stumbled upon the nest on July 15 while gathering mushrooms. When they realized there was a king cobra sleeping near the mound, they informed the rest of the team. The site was then protected by conservationists and forestry officials to keep humans away from the area.

A chance discovery brings conservationists to the forest

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The mushroom pickers discovered the nest in Ambe Community Forest, where local people also gather forest produce. After the nest was found, snake rescuer and conservationist Kuldeep Neupane helped the community forest group secure the site. Neupane had been involved in snake rescue and conservation in the area for around 4 years. The community protected the immediate nesting site, and no one was allowed to gather mushrooms, grass, or firewood nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} The Forest Division Office in Dang also enhanced patrol activities and worked with a community forest users’ committee to keep the area safe from disturbance. This was especially crucial for the female king cobra, which is likely to act defensively while building her nest. So, instead of relocating the animal or its eggs, the team simply kept people back from the site and let the nesting process take place naturally. The unusual nesting behavior of the king cobra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Forest Division Office in Dang also enhanced patrol activities and worked with a community forest users’ committee to keep the area safe from disturbance. This was especially crucial for the female king cobra, which is likely to act defensively while building her nest. So, instead of relocating the animal or its eggs, the team simply kept people back from the site and let the nesting process take place naturally. The unusual nesting behavior of the king cobra {{/usCountry}}

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King cobras (Ophiophagus hannah) are famous for their size, venom, and bizarre diet of other snakes. But it is their reproductive behavior that sets them apart even among snakes. Unlike most snakes, which hide their eggs in quiet corners and abandon them, female king cobras select dry leaves, twigs, and other plant matter and build a nest or cocoon around the eggs.

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She then guards the nest during much of the incubation period, protecting her young from potential predators and disturbance. This behavior is unique among known snake species. According to research published in the Herpetological Bulletin in 2022, female King cobras can lay between 14 and 53 eggs in a single clutch. The female generally remains near or on top of the nest until the hatchlings emerge. The incubation period can vary depending on environmental conditions.

A female king cobra guarding her nesting site during the egg-incubation period.

Why protecting the nesting site matters

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This snake is also the world’s longest venomous snake species and can grow to more than 5.5 metres. Still, it is threatened by habitat loss, conflict with humans, and persecution. The king cobra has an important ecological role, said researchers and conservationist Basanta Subedi, because it preys on both venomous and non-venomous snakes, which makes it play a part in controlling the abundance of snakes and affecting the forest ecosystem. If the number of king cobras falls, it can also impact the population of other snake species.

According to reports, Neupane has rescued around 3,000 venomous and non-venomous snakes in the area and was regularly monitoring the nesting site. Forest officials were also working with residents to protect the site from disturbance. The incident highlights the importance of community participation in wildlife conservation. At the time of discovery, keeping people away from the nest was essential to allow the female king cobra to guard her eggs without interference.