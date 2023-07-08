Musk vs Mark: As world awaits the cage fight, the build up explodes as Twitter Killer trends

The beef between two of the biggest tech billionaires in the game, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, is for real and has been going on for quite some time now, but right now it all just seems personal.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg(YouTube)

American computer programmer who was the cofounder and CEO of Facebook, the world's largest social networking site, recently launched social media site Threads and also went on to dub him the "Twitter Killer."

It all seemed very identical and similar to Musk's Twitter. The thread gathered around 70 million potential followers in just a single day. Action was later taken by Musk's lawyers, who expressed concerns regarding "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

The feud between the two billionaires also went to a point where Mark Zuckerberg's Meta was accused of violating state and federal laws.

The author of "The Accidental Billionaires", Ben Mezrich, mentions that Musk alienated employees while Zuckerberg hired some of them and launched something very similar to Twitter. Musk is now going Winklevi on Zuckerberg."

There has always been more than one score to settle in the buildup to the potential cage fight between the two tech billionaires.

This was when one of Musk's spaceships blew up, and it had Zuck's staellite on it. It was a $200 million satellite, and Zuck did not take this matter well. while Elon, who suffered a loss of $62 million, laughed it off.

Back in 2018, a couple years before Elon Musk took over Twitter, Musk joined a campaign that urged users to delete Facebook due to privacy-related concerns.

Now that there is enough beef and disputes between the two billionaires, the matchup at the moment seems inclined towards Mark, considering his advantage of already having a head start in Ji-Jitsu and having accolades for the same, while Musk has also taken things into action and has been training with UFC pro George St. Pierre and outweighs Mark by 45 pounds.