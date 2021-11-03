Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Myanmar court denies bail for US journalist Danny Fenster, adds new charge
world news

Myanmar court denies bail for US journalist Danny Fenster, adds new charge

Fenster had already been charged with incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.
Fenster, managing editor of the online news magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24.(AFP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:11 PM IST
AP |

A court in Myanmar on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Danny Fenster, an American journalist jailed for the past five months, and added a new charge against him, his lawyer said.

Fenster had already been charged with incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

He is also charged with violating the Unlawful Associations Act for alleged links to illegal opposition groups, which carries a possible two-to-three year prison term.

His lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, said a new charge of violating immigration law was added Wednesday, under a catch-all provision that calls for a prison term of six months to five years for violating visa conditions.

The court's actions come during a visit to Myanmar by Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations. He said he is on a mission to discuss humanitarian aid to strife-torn Myanmar with leaders of its military-installed government.

RELATED STORIES

Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since the military seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters against the takeover who faced beatings, shootings and arrests have turned increasingly to armed resistance, and insurgents are active in many parts of the country.

Richardson's visit raised hopes that he might seek Fenster's release because he is known for his past efforts to gain the freedom of Americans detained in countries with which Washington has poor relations, such as North Korea.

The United States is highly critical of army rule in Myanmar and has instituted diplomatic and economic sanctions targeting its military leadership.

Fenster, managing editor of the online news magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family.

It is still unclear why he was arrested, though the charges involve his work at his previous employer, another online news service, which he left in the middle of last year.

His lawyer said his application for release on bail on the sedition charge was rejected Wednesday by the judge, who said it is not allowed under the law.

Than Zaw Aung also said he cross-examined seven prosecution witnesses on Wednesday for the incitement and unlawful association charges, including police and airport security personnel.

He did not provide details of their testimony.

The hearings at the court at Yangon's Insein Prison, where Fenster is jailed, are closed to the media and the public. The defense has not yet presented its case.

The judge ruled Wednesday that the court will hold sessions every weekday starting this Friday in order to expedite the trial, Than Zaw Aung said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China expanding nuclear force faster than predicted: Pentagon report

Diwali Day Act introduced in US Congress to declare festival as federal holiday

Setback for Joe Biden as GOP wins Virginia gubernatorial polls

Indian-Tibetan Aftab Pureval elected Mayor of Cincinnati
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP