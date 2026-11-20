In the first such ruling against a state, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday said that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during military operations in 2017.

The top United Nations court said that evidence shows that the Myanmar security forces killed some 10,000 Rohingya civilians in the "clearance operation." (AFP)

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The verdict by the top United Nations court was only the fourth time since the Holocaust under Nazi Germany that an international court held that the legal threshold for genocide has been met. It also comes at a time when the court is handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine.

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International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar “has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.” ICJ also ordered the Southeast Asian nation to allow Rohingya who fled the violence to return home.

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Deep Dive What did the ICJ rule about Myanmar and the Rohingya? The ICJ ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State during the 2017 military operations. It found that the broader pattern of conduct showed an intention to destroy a substantial part of the group. What did the ICJ order Myanmar to do for the Rohingya? The court ordered Myanmar to stop any ongoing violations, investigate and punish those responsible, and prevent similar acts from happening again. It also ordered reparations, including a safe, voluntary and dignified return for Rohingya refugees. How can the ICJ enforce its Myanmar genocide ruling? The ruling is legally binding, but the ICJ has no independent enforcement force. If Myanmar does not comply, The Gambia can ask the UN Security Council to consider measures such as sanctions or diplomatic action.

{{^usCountry}} The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim minority population. Despite tracing roots back in Myanmar itself, the Rohingya are denied citizenship in the country under a 1982 nationality law. Genocide was earlier established to have taken place against the Tutsis in Rwanda (1994), at Srebrenica, Bosnia (1995), and under the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia (1975-1979). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim minority population. Despite tracing roots back in Myanmar itself, the Rohingya are denied citizenship in the country under a 1982 nationality law. Genocide was earlier established to have taken place against the Tutsis in Rwanda (1994), at Srebrenica, Bosnia (1995), and under the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia (1975-1979). {{/usCountry}}

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ICJ found that Myanmar failed to prevent the commission of genocide by individuals acting alongside its security forces, to punish genocide and other acts enumerated in the 1948 convention, and to enact the necessary legislation to give effect to the convention. However, the court found that Myanmar did not directly and publicly incite the commission of genocide against the Rohingya by private persons.

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“On the basis of all the evidence taken together, the court is of the view that the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of... the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State,” the court said.

The intent to destroy a group “in whole or in part” by analysing the broader pattern of conduct is key to establishing whether the crimes amount to genocide under international law.

ICJ found that evidence shows that the security forces killed some 10,000 Rohingya civilians — 1.2% of the targeted population, 815,000 — in the “clearance operation” , said Iwasawa as he read out the judgment.

The court also found that the Myanmar’s forces committed widespread acts of rape and sexual violence against the Rohingya. “The magnitude and character of sexual violence during the clearance operations support the conclusion that the acts were intended to physically and mentally impair the population’s ability to procreate,” said the judgment.

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The court observed that the military forces perpetrated widespread “acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh”.

The case alleging that Myanmar violated the Genocide Convention during its military campaign in Rakhine state in August 2017 was brought by The Gambia, backed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in November 2019.

The crackdown forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, amid reports of mass killings, rape, torture and the burning of villages. Myanmar rejected the allegations, maintaining that its military operations were a legitimate response to attacks by the insurgent group, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

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More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees currently reside in crowded camps in Bangladesh; thousands live in India.

“Today, the world could recognize and give the victory to the Rohingya community, not only the Rohingya community. It is the victory of the whole community of ... Myanmar,” the Associated Press quoted refugee Mohammad Rofik as saying in Cox’s Bazar.

In its judgment, the court ordered Myanmar to cease any ongoing violations, take immediate and effective steps to investigate all persons suspected to be responsible and punish them, and provide assurances that similar violations would not continue to occur.

The court also ordered Myanmar to commit to reparations, including allowing the Rohingya “safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence”.

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Also Read | Myanmar committed genocide during 2017 Rohingya crackdown, UN court rules

“For the Rohingya, justice means the restoration of our citizenship, recognition of our identity, and our safe and dignified return home. Our struggle will continue until that day comes,” said Nay San Lwin, a Rohingya activist and co-chair of the Arakan Rohingya National Council.

While the ICJ’s ruling is legally binding, enforcing it is a major challenge since the court has no police force, military or independent enforcement mechanism to compel a country to comply. Should Myanmar refuse to comply, under Article 94(2) of the UN Charter, The Gambia can approach the UN Security Council. The UNSC can then decide on measures such as sanctions or other diplomatic measures to substantiate the judgment.

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The 15-judge ICJ panel included Navi Pillay, the respected international jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize last month.

“At a moment when international law and the institutions that uphold it face growing pressure, the Court’s decision reaffirms the vital role they play in establishing truth, assigning responsibility, and protecting the values that bind our common humanity,” executive director of Open Society Justice initiative, James Goldston, said.