Myanmar's military-appointed election commission has scheduled by-elections for April next year to fill dozens of parliamentary seats, state media said on Friday, including in areas impacted by a protracted civil war.

Myanmar’s military-appointed election commission has scheduled by-elections for April 4 to fill vacant seats in 55 constituencies. (AFP/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The contest for vacant seats in 55 constituencies will be held on April 4, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The vote follows a general election held in December and January that was won overwhelmingly by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party in the absence of any viable opposition. The election was criticised as a sham by the United Nations and many Western countries and led to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing becoming president

Also Read: 14 killed in strike on Myanmar Buddhist monastery during meditation retreat: Report

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The USDP currently controls 84% of the bicameral parliament. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The USDP currently controls 84% of the bicameral parliament. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several seats in the by-election will encompass townships in the Sagaing Region plus Chin and Shan states, where anti-military resistance forces have a strong presence

Not included is restive Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, where the military is locked in fierce fighting with the rebel Arakan Army

Voting in the general election was held in 692 constituencies, with 121 excluded as they were out of the military's control.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}