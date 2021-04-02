Home / World News / Myanmar orders wireless internet shutdown: Telecoms
world news

Myanmar orders wireless internet shutdown: Telecoms

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Protesters marching ahead during a demonstration against the military coup in Launglon township in Dawei.(AFP Photo)

Myanmar's military rulers have ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said on Thursday.

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order. It also said the current mobile internet shutdown would continue and by law it had to comply with the directive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP