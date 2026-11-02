Naftali Bennett's faction backs Gadi Eisenkot for PM as Netanyahu struggles to form Israel's next government

Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 'B'Yachad' faction extended its support to Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot amid a political deadlock following the elections.

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot speaks to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (File Photo/Reuters)

In an X post on Sunday, Bennett announced that the faction will recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government.

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Bennett also said that he had promised throughout the election campaign to respect the voters' decision and was now acting accordingly.

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"Throughout the entire election campaign, I promised to respect the decision of the voter, and that is what I am doing now," the post read.

Good luck, Gadi!" Bennett said.

Responding to Bennett's support, Eisenkot thanked him on Sunday and wrote on X, "Together, we will bring Israel back to the right path!"

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Leaders must 'face reality' of results: Israeli President

{{^usCountry}} Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged political leaders to accept the election results and find creative solutions to prevent another election, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged political leaders to accept the election results and find creative solutions to prevent another election, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Herzog further added that he would receive the official election results on November 4 before beginning consultations with representatives of political factions at the President's Residence.

Herzog urged party leaders to "stop climbing up trees and face the reality" of the election outcome, the report added.

Also Read | All eyes are on Israel President Herzog as Netanyahu, Eisenkot fall short of majority

Inquiry into irregularities will not undermine result: Israel elections chief

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These developments come as the head of Israel's Central Elections Committee said on Sunday that an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign funding in the recent vote would not call into question its result, according to AFP.

The Shin Bet security agency launched the inquiry at the elections chief's request, to determine whether the Arab Israeli party Raam received money from Qatar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party have accused Arab groupings of having "stolen" the vote, it added.

Also Read | Israel vote theft row explained: Netanyahu's claims, probe and election results

Israel elections 2026

The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10.

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However, Tuesday's vote did not give an outright parliamentary majority to any bloc. Netanyahu and his allies won 53 seats, and Eisenkot's camp secured 48, both short of the number needed to form a government.

(with inputs from agencies)