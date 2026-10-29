Israel vote theft row explained: Netanyahu's claims, probe and election results

Israel's election has triggered a political storm after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Arab-led parties stole the vote through foreign funding and voter bribery, claims that have not been substantiated by publicly presented evidence. The controversy intensified after Central Elections Committee chief Justice Noam Sohlberg asked Israel's internal security agency, Shin Bet, to investigate suspicions of foreign interference. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife, Sara, waves to supporters at Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem after the release of the first exit poll results. (AP)

With Netanyahu's bloc projected to win 53 seats, opposition parties led by Gadi Eisenkot on 48 and Arab-led parties on 19, no camp has secured the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The allegations have further complicated efforts to form a government, with the final election results expected by November 4.

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