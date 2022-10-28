Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted at home during break-in, now in hospital

An intruder attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after breaking into their home in San Francisco on Friday, her office said, leaving him needing hospital treatment.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," the Democratic leader's spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

It was not immediately clear if the attack was politically motivated. The speaker, who is second in line to the presidency, was not in San Francisco at the time.

The attack caps a tumultuous year for her 82-year-old venture capitalist husband, who was convicted of drink driving after an accident in May and sentenced to five days in jail.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said.