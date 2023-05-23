PM Narendra Modi in Sydney: From 'jalebi' at Harris Park to being 'the Boss' - Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Tuesday and the duo addressed a community event in Sydney. The Prime Minister was traditionally welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Modi, on Monday, arrived in Australia on Monday for the final segment of his three-nation tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese arrives to attend an Indian community programme, in Sydney, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the top quotes from the event:

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss": Australian PM Albanese at the community event. “When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again”: Modi while speaking to the Indian community in Sydney. “Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now”: Prime Minister Modi. “I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place”: PM Modi. “Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect”: PM Narendra Modi. "Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia": PM Modi. “A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India has no dearth of capability or resources. Today, India is the biggest and youngest talent factory”: PM Narendra Modi. “Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks are being appreciated everywhere”: PM Modi. “Amid the once-in-a-100-years crisis, India made record exports last year. Today, our Forex reserve is scaling new heights. Example of how India is working for global good lies in our digital stake. You are well aware of India's FinTech revolution”: Narendra Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON