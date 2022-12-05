Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NATO policy risks 'direct clash' between nuclear powers: Russia foreign minister

Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Lavrov said he regretted that the US had rejected talks with Moscow over "strategic stability".

Sergey Lavrov: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen. (AP)
Reuters |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that NATO was a "serious threat" to Russia, and the West's positions risked a "direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

Lavrov also said he regretted that the US had rejected talks with Moscow over "strategic stability" - a host of issues related to nuclear weapons - and said that without direct talks between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk to global security would only grow.

