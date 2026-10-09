‘Pillay is unabashed hater of America’: Trump reposts criticism of Nobel Peace Prize winner

US President Donald Trump on Friday reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, accusing the South African jurist of being a “hater of America and Israel”. The post also attacked the Nobel Committee for awarding her the prize and claimed that she had never done anything to promote peace.

Trump has reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump reshared the post by Schoenlaw, which said the Nobel Committee had “shamed itself beyond repair” by selecting Pillay. It also accused her of supporting terrorists and Hamas, and criticised her investigation into allegations of genocide in Gaza.

“Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel,” the post read. It further alleged that she had “celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas”.

Deep Dive Why did Navi Pillay receive the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize? Pillay was recognised for defending international legal principles and promoting accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The award highlighted the role of international justice in supporting lasting peace. What criticism did Donald Trump repost about Navi Pillay? Trump reshared a post describing Pillay as a “hater of America and Israel” and criticising the Nobel Committee for awarding her. The post also attacked her investigation into alleged genocide in Gaza. What was Navi Pillay's role in the UN investigation into Gaza? Pillay chaired a UN Human Rights Council commission of inquiry from 2021 to 2025 into the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2025, she said the commission had concluded that genocide was occurring and continuing in Gaza, placing responsibility on Israel.