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‘Pillay is unabashed hater of America’: Trump reposts criticism of Nobel Peace Prize winner

Trump reshared the post, which said the Nobel Committee had “shamed itself beyond repair” by selecting Pillay.

Updated on: Oct 9, 2026, 19:46:12 IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump on Friday reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, accusing the South African jurist of being a “hater of America and Israel”. The post also attacked the Nobel Committee for awarding her the prize and claimed that she had never done anything to promote peace.

Trump has reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay,
Trump has reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay,

Trump reshared the post by Schoenlaw, which said the Nobel Committee had “shamed itself beyond repair” by selecting Pillay. It also accused her of supporting terrorists and Hamas, and criticised her investigation into allegations of genocide in Gaza.

“Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel,” the post read. It further alleged that she had “celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas”.

Deep Dive

Why did Navi Pillay receive the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize?

Pillay was recognised for defending international legal principles and promoting accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The award highlighted the role of international justice in supporting lasting peace.

What criticism did Donald Trump repost about Navi Pillay?

Trump reshared a post describing Pillay as a “hater of America and Israel” and criticising the Nobel Committee for awarding her. The post also attacked her investigation into alleged genocide in Gaza.

What was Navi Pillay's role in the UN investigation into Gaza?

Pillay chaired a UN Human Rights Council commission of inquiry from 2021 to 2025 into the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2025, she said the commission had concluded that genocide was occurring and continuing in Gaza, placing responsibility on Israel.
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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