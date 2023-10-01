Nawaz Sharif's party to approach court for his bail before arrival in Pakistan: Report

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party will approach the Lahore High Court for his bail before he arrives in the country later this month, a report claimed. The 73-year-old recently said that he will return to Pakistan on October 21 after a four-year "self-imposed exile" to lead his party in the election likely to be held in January 2024. Geo News reported that the decision to approach the court for bail was taken to avoid Nawaz Sharif's arrest at the Lahore airport.

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, is seen. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing PML-N officials, the report claimed that the party’s legal team would approach the court for bail a week before the three-time prime minister’s return to the country. The decision to approach the court was discussed with Nawaz Sharif, his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in recent meetings held in London, the report added.

If the bail is approved then Nawaz Sharif would not go to jail immediately upon his return to Pakistan. He would also be able to address the public gathering planned at Minar-e-Pakistan grounds, it was reported.

This comes as Shehbaz Sharif said during a party meeting that the main goal and agenda of Nawaz Sharif will be to provide relief to the masses, rescue them from the miserable situation and eradicate economic darkness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the country's prime minister in 2017 after he was disqualified for life from holding public office by the country's Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary. He has been living in London since 2019 after the court granted him four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail