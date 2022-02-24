Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Nearly 200,000 Russian troops on border: Ukraine president

On the Ukrainian border "nearly 200,000 soldiers are stationed, (as are) thousands of combat vehicles," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:01 AM IST
AFP |

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said on Wednesday that Russia had massed nearly 200,000 troops on Ukraine's borders as a conflict between the two neighbours appeared increasingly likely.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
