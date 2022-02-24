Nearly 200,000 Russian troops on border: Ukraine president
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:01 AM IST
AFP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said on Wednesday that Russia had massed nearly 200,000 troops on Ukraine's borders as a conflict between the two neighbours appeared increasingly likely.
On the Ukrainian border "nearly 200,000 soldiers are stationed, (as are) thousands of combat vehicles," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.
