Home / World News / ‘Boiled kettle’ flesh-eating bacteria nearly killed this UK woman: What it is

‘Boiled kettle’ flesh-eating bacteria nearly killed this UK woman: What it is

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Necrotising Fasciitis: Doctors diagnosed her with necrotising fasciitis and told her that she might not survive.

When Charleigh Chatterton, 27, gave birth to her daughter Alessia in Colchester there were no complications but six days later, she developed a rash on her stomach and was rushed to the hospital. Then, doctors diagnosed her with necrotising fasciitis and told her that she might not survive.

The woman said that her rash was as hot as a boiled kettle and she developed flu-like symptoms.(Representational)
The woman said that her rash was as hot as a boiled kettle and she developed flu-like symptoms.(Representational)

"The doctors said my chances of survival were slim. I think I got diagnosed just in time," Charleigh Chatterton told BBC adding that her rash was as hot as a boiled kettle and she developed flu-like symptoms.

Even after various tests, the doctors could not figure out the problem and then her condition rapidly declined as the woman was struggling to remain conscious. The scan revealed pockets of gas underneath her tissue after which the doctors realised that it could be necrotising fasciitis.

Read more: Pakistani journalist returns home after abduction. He is Imran Khan's supporter

According to CDC, necrotizing fasciitis is a "rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and can cause death" and is usually contracted through some kind of break in the skin. It can also enter the body after a blunt trauma.

The woman then underwent surgery and doctors removed a large amount of dead tissue to stop the bacteria from spreading. She was kept sedated for three days and woke up to two large wounds on her stomach, BBC reported.

After being discharged from the hospital after two weeks, she said, “I'm still finding it quite difficult psychologically, but physically I'm doing really well. I've got some big scars and some nerve damage but I feel so lucky. I'm here and that's all that matters. I just want to get the message out because most people have never heard of it and early diagnosis can be the difference between life and death.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out