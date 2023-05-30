Pakistani journalist returns home after abduction. He is Imran Khan's supporter

A prominent Pakistani television journalist Sami Abrahim who went missing last week, reportedly over his public support for former prime minister Imran Khan, returned home after being released by his captors, his family and his employer said. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Sami Abrahim's brother Ali Raza took to Twitter to confirm his release while BOL TV-where he works- confirmed his release in a news announcement as well. Sami Abrahim went missing when eight people in four vehicles intercepted his car on his way back home from work in Islamabad.

They then took him away, according to his family but no one claimed responsibility for his abduction. Reports, however, claimed that the journalist was being held by the country's security agencies.

Sami Abrahim has publicly opposed the government of Imran Khan's successor, Shahbaz Sharif for a long time. Imran Khan was in office in 2018-2022 and was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last year.

Earlier this month, another pro-Imran Khan TV journalist, Imran Riaz, went missing and is yet to be freed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON