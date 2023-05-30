Home / World News / Rishi Sunak’s grandfather aided 1950s Kenyan revolt against Britishers: Report

Rishi Sunak’s grandfather aided 1950s Kenyan revolt against Britishers: Report

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Rishi Sunak: Following Kenya's freedom, Ramdas Sunak moved to the UK after facing racism in the country.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s grandfather reportedly helped Kenyan freedom fighters organise a revolt against British rule in the 1950s. The Daily Mail reported that Rishi Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak was involved in training Kenya’s Mau Mau fighters and equipping them with guerrilla techniques while being on the British payroll.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a press conference.(AP)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a press conference.(AP)

Ramdas Sunak first worked as a clerk and then as a senior administrator in the finance and justice departments, the report claimed. He went to Kenya’s Nairobi from India’s Punjab when he was young and participated in the country’s freedom movement through a childhood friend named Makhan Singh who also hailed from Punjab and became a prominent trade unionist in Kenya.

Read more: ‘Do not leave shelters’: Kyiv on alert as Russia launches huge new air assault

Following Kenya's freedom, Ramdas Sunak moved to the UK after facing racism in the country. He later settled in Southampton where he helped to establish the Vedic Society Hindu Temple, the report further claimed.

Who were Kenya's Mau Mau fighters?

The Mau Mau fighters- a group of Kenyan nationalists- played a significant role in the struggle for independence from British colonial rule in the 1950s. The armed movement composed primarily of members of the Kikuyu ethnic group- largest in Kenya.

The Mau Mau uprising began in 1952 against British colonial policies. The fighters employed various guerrilla tactics which included ambushes, raids, and acts of sabotage through which they targeted both colonial officials and loyalist Africans who supported the British administration. The British declared a state of emergency in 1952 and launched military operations against the Mau Mau fighters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
rishi sunak
rishi sunak
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out