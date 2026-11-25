The US Army has detonated a dangerous and degraded stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday.

The U.S. Army detonated a dangerous and degraded stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday. (REUTERS) more less

Here's what to know about lead azide and why local officials and scientists have some concerns about potential health and environmental effects from the explosion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Lead azide, which typically appears as a white or colourless crystalline powder or needlelike crystals, is a highly sensitive chemical compound containing lead and nitrogen.

Deep Dive What is lead azide, and why did it become dangerous in Iowa? Lead azide is a highly sensitive explosive used in detonators. Temperature changes over time caused the stored material to crystallise into larger, unstable crystals that were especially sensitive to impact and friction. Why did the US Army detonate the Iowa lead azide instead of moving or neutralising it? Officials considered the degraded stockpile too dangerous to move or handle. Chemical neutralisation would have required opening the barrels, which was also risky, so the Army chose a controlled detonation on site. Could the Iowa lead azide explosion expose nearby residents to lead dust? The blast could release lead particles into the air, with wind affecting where they travel; some particles may later settle on soil and surfaces. Authorities and researchers are monitoring and sampling the area, while residents were advised to follow local safety instructions.

The compound is used as an initiating explosive in munitions, and historically has been used in detonators to set off other explosives, such as TNT.

It is sensitive to shock, heat, impact and friction, and may explode when dry. With temperature changes and time, lead azide can form unstable, larger crystals that are even more sensitive.

The decades-old lead azide supply in Iowa was crystallising, posing the risk of spontaneous detonation.

Also read: Appeals court clears US Army to detonate 68 barrels of unstable lead azide in Iowa

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Broken down, lead is a toxic heavy metal that can harm the brain, nervous system, kidneys, heart and other organs. Lead exposure also causes developmental damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Broken down, lead is a toxic heavy metal that can harm the brain, nervous system, kidneys, heart and other organs. Lead exposure also causes developmental damage. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As lead exposure can pose both immediate risks and longer health and environmental hazards, officials and researchers are questioning the levels of lead that might be in the air and nearby land and water sources, impacting residents, crops, cattle and wildlife after the detonation.

The military stopped using lead azide in the 1980s because of its hazards.

The Army says safety preparations ahead of Wednesday's detonation included barriers around the blast zone to reduce the spread of the resulting plume, along with ballistic gels to absorb lead dust.

Also read: Iowa explosion: US Army completes lead azide detonation as residents await all-clear alert