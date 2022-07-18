Nelson Mandela International Day: UN chief says he was world's 'moral compass'

More than nine years after South Africa's first black President Nelson Mandela died, he remains to be "a giant of our time" and "moral compass" for the whole world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday. The UN chief described Mandela as "a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement; and a man of quiet dignity and deep humanity." He urged the world to take inspiration from the former South African president in the quest to rid the world of many vices.

"Our world today is marred by war; overwhelmed by emergencies; blighted by racism, discrimination, poverty, and inequalities; and threatened by climate disaster. Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela's example and inspiration in his vision," said Guterres.

The world commemorates Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18 every year to honour the former South African President's commitment to international peace and freedom. Mandela was the first multi-ethnic administration in South Africa and spearheaded the battle against the country's apartheid regime.

In 2009, the United Nations declared Nelson Mandela International Day to honour the revolutionary and his accomplishments. The day is a celebration of the 67-year long fight of the South African leader against racial discrimination and human rights abuses.

Some facts about Nelson Mandela:

*Mandela was born into the Xhosa royal family in the village of Qunu, Transkei, South Africa on July 18, 1918, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela is remembered for his commitment to peace, negotiation, and reconciliation.

*He spent 27 years of his life in prison for his assiduous efforts in politics and activism to fulfil his lifelong dream of a free and fair society. He became the first Black President of South Africa four years after leaving prison and was sworn in on May 10 1994.

*Mandela's life was dedicated to the fulfilment of this ideal; to achieve for the African people, a society that was not bound by the shackles of racism and discrimination.

*On his 90th birthday, Mandela said, "It is time for new hands to lift the burdens. It is in your hands now." However, there were some groups that started celebrating this day from July 18, 2009.

*On this day, people are expected to pay attention to the serious issues happening around the world and warn those who affect the peace, security and well-being of nations.