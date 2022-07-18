Nelson Mandela International Day: UN chief says he was world's 'moral compass'
More than nine years after South Africa's first black President Nelson Mandela died, he remains to be "a giant of our time" and "moral compass" for the whole world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday. The UN chief described Mandela as "a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement; and a man of quiet dignity and deep humanity." He urged the world to take inspiration from the former South African president in the quest to rid the world of many vices.
"Our world today is marred by war; overwhelmed by emergencies; blighted by racism, discrimination, poverty, and inequalities; and threatened by climate disaster. Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela's example and inspiration in his vision," said Guterres.
The world commemorates Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18 every year to honour the former South African President's commitment to international peace and freedom. Mandela was the first multi-ethnic administration in South Africa and spearheaded the battle against the country's apartheid regime.
In 2009, the United Nations declared Nelson Mandela International Day to honour the revolutionary and his accomplishments. The day is a celebration of the 67-year long fight of the South African leader against racial discrimination and human rights abuses.
Some facts about Nelson Mandela:
*Mandela was born into the Xhosa royal family in the village of Qunu, Transkei, South Africa on July 18, 1918, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela is remembered for his commitment to peace, negotiation, and reconciliation.
*He spent 27 years of his life in prison for his assiduous efforts in politics and activism to fulfil his lifelong dream of a free and fair society. He became the first Black President of South Africa four years after leaving prison and was sworn in on May 10 1994.
*Mandela's life was dedicated to the fulfilment of this ideal; to achieve for the African people, a society that was not bound by the shackles of racism and discrimination.
*On his 90th birthday, Mandela said, "It is time for new hands to lift the burdens. It is in your hands now." However, there were some groups that started celebrating this day from July 18, 2009.
*On this day, people are expected to pay attention to the serious issues happening around the world and warn those who affect the peace, security and well-being of nations.
Sri Lanka cuts petrol, diesel prices by 20 rupees per litre amid economic crisis
Petrol, diesel prices were reduced in crisis-hit Sri Lanka Sunday as state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation sought to give some relief to people forced to wait in kilometres-long queues every day. Local reports say Octane 92 petrol now costs 450 Sri Lankan rupees per lite - a reduction of 20 rupees. Octane 95 petrol is sold at 540 rupees per litre - down by 10 rupees.
Sri Lanka's acting president declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against Rajapaksa's government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.
Who was Oskar Sala? Google doodle honours electronic music pioneer
Google is honouring German composer and physicist Oskar Sala on Sala's 112th birth anniversary in its latest doodle. His most famous work includes the eerie bird sounds in Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds' and in Rosemary (1959). Sala was immersed in music since birth as his mother Annemarie (1887–1959) worked as a singer, and his father Paul (1874–1932) was an ophthalmologist who fostered his musical talent, wrote Google in its post.
Gunman among 4 dead in US mall shooting: 'Sickened by yet another incident'
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said. An armed civilian killed the man, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said. Officers went to Greenwood at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.
New Yorkers line up in long queues for monkeypox vaccine amid outbreak
On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York, the epicenter of the US monkeypox outbreak, a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus. On Friday, 9,200 time slots became available on the city's dedicated website at 6:00 pm. They were all gone in seven minutes.
