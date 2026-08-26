Nepal flash flood washes away villages, project sites near Tibet border

A massive flash flood in the Himalayan nation of Nepal washed away villages and project sites in a region bordering Tibet, authorities said on Wednesday, warning of heavy casualties as they urged those living on river banks to seek higher ground.

A large flood entering the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa from the Tibetan side. (Screengrab/X/@NepalPoliceHQ)

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The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected, government officials said, while calling for extra vigilance by residents along the Bhote Koshi river.

"We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away," district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses were available.

Also Read: Every deluge, same Gurugram story: Flooded roads, stranded commuters

"There could be heavy casualties or loss of property," he said. "But I cannot say for sure now."

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams, as well as police and the military had been dispatched to help in the aid effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams, as well as police and the military had been dispatched to help in the aid effort. {{/usCountry}}

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"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said.

"People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert," the government said in its statement.

Also Read: Tripura floods: CM Saha orders relief as heavy rain leaves 974 people homeless

The Bhote Koshi river originates in Tibet and empties into Nepal's Trishuli river that eventually flows into India as the Gandak river.

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A flood last year in the Bhote Koshi river killed nine people, with 24 missing, and washed away the 'Friendship Bridge' linking Nepal and China to disrupt transport and trade for several months.

That flood was triggered by the draining of a supraglacial lake in Tibet, a regional climate monitor said.