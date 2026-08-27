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Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death count reaches 160, hundreds missing, including 133 Indians; India sends relief materials

By Aryan Mudgal
Aug 27, 2026, 07:23:18 IST

Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 160 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remain missing after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Meanwhile, India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

Nepal flash floods LIVE: A resident walks along a street covered in mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)
Nepal flash floods LIVE: A resident walks along a street covered in mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)

Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 160 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remained missing on Thursday after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Travel in several areas was also halted....Read More

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  • 27 Aug 2026, 07:14:12 AM IST

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: India sends 10 tonnes of relief material amid Nepal floods

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, along with essential medicines, to Nepal as it deals with devastating floods.

    In a post on X, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India stood with Nepal and its people during this difficult time.

    "Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he said.

    The Indian Air Force has deployed a C-130J aircraft to deliver relief supplies to Nepal. The 10 tonnes of material include emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

  • 27 Aug 2026, 07:07:22 AM IST

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: US vows $500,000 in aid after ‘devastating’ Nepal floods

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: The US government on Wednesday extended its condolences over the deadly floods in Nepal and promised to provide $500,000 in emergency assistance, the state department said.

    "The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal," the agency said, adding that Washington is deploying a disaster response advisor to the region while pledging to provide $500,000 to support rescue efforts.

  • 27 Aug 2026, 07:02:28 AM IST

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: Bihar on alert amid massive flooding in Nepal

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: The authorities in Bihar placed several north-western districts on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods triggered by a glacial lake outburst in Tibet sent a surge down the Bhote Koshi river in Nepal, raising the prospect of a sudden rise of up to around three metres in the Gandak river downstream.

    Chief minister Samrat Choudhary convened a high-level review at his official residence and directed officials to remain on high alert.

    “A close watch is being kept on the possibility of a rise in water level in the Gandak in view of the floods in Nepal… If necessary, I will also visit Valmikinagar to assess the situation,” the chief minister told reporters.

    (Inputs from Subhash Pathak and Sandeep Bhaskar)

  • 27 Aug 2026, 06:43:43 AM IST

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death count in flash floods crosses 150

    Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 157 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remained missing on Thursday after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border.

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