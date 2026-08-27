Visa rejection saves Bengal woman's life from Nepal flood fury | What we know

She said that she was cutting short her trip and returning to Kolkata on Thursday night, news agency PTI reported. She visited Ladakh after being denied permission to join the pilgrimage group.

Had Singha been granted her Chinese visa, she would have been among the 33 people from the state who had planned to travel to the Himalayan country as part of the pilgrimage. Track updates on Nepal floods

A visa rejection helped a Bengal woman escape the deadly flash floods in Nepal that has left over 350 dead so far. Tapati Singha, 61, was planning to undertake Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, but her tour plans were shelved after her visa was rejected.

Why are many pilgrims, including from India, at risk during their journeys in Nepal?

Why are many pilgrims, including from India, at risk during their journeys in Nepal?

What actions is the Indian government taking for the missing nationals in Nepal?

What actions is the Indian government taking for the missing nationals in Nepal?

How did a visa rejection help Tapati Singha avoid the Nepal floods?

How did a visa rejection help Tapati Singha avoid the Nepal floods?

As of Thursday, India's ministry of external affairs said that over 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable and also provided information on those rescued.

The Nepal-based counterpart of the Kolkata travel agency with which Singha was supposed to travel has been unable to establish contact with any of the travellers.

Also read: MEA shares update on Nepal floods: 288 Indians uncontactable, 21 rescued, 200 seeking help in Tibet

"I have already landed in Delhi and should reach Kolkata airport by evening," she was quoted as saying.

Singha, who wanted to undertake the Kailash yatra, had been part of a 13-day journey planned through a Kolkata-based travel agency since May, attending preparatory meetings, shopping trips and trekking sessions with the group.

But just days before the scheduled departure, Singha was informed that her visa had been rejected without any reason cited. Upset over the rejection, she changed her plans and travelled to Ladakh instead.

Singha said the rejection that had once left her shattered now weighed on her differently.

Also read: 2 pilots from Gujarat, Karnataka killed as training aircraft crashes in Kanpur

The travel agency said four of their officials had already gone to Nepal and expected some information by evening.

MEA on missing Indians in Nepal MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing on Thursday said that the 288 Indian nationals that remain out of contact include 73 people working on the Trishuli 1 power project; two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Amarnath Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels.

A group of 32 nationals from West Bengal who travelled with Samrat Travels to Rasuwa district; a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states who travelled through Richa Tours; and a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala, also remain uncontactable.