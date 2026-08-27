Both pilots killed as training aircraft crashes in Kanpur
Kanpur plane crash: The aircraft belongs to Garg aviation that operates a flying school from the civil aerodrome.
A private training aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday morning, officials said, adding that the pilot and co-pilot both died on the spot.
The aircraft crashed into a field in the city, near the Ganga barrage.
The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.
The aircraft belongs to Garg aviation that operates a flying school from the civil aerodrome.
In June this year, a woman pilot escaped with minor injuries on Monday after a two-seater trainee aircraft crashed into a field in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.
Plane crash in Kasganj
The aircraft, which had taken off from Aligarh airport on a training sortie, crashed near Police Lines in the Kasganj district headquarters area, damaging a high-tension power line before hitting the ground, police had said on June 29, according to PTI news agency.
A report was sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the officials said, adding that preliminary inquiry suggests that the aircraft developed technical snags.
The injured trainee pilot, identified as Kainaat Khan from Maharashtra, was rushed to the district hospital by ambulance. Doctors and officials said her condition was stable. Khan was the sole occupant of the plane, they said.
Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the aircraft was flying over the area when it suddenly began losing altitude and crashed into a nearby field.
During the descent, it struck a high-tension electricity line, snapping the wire and causing extensive damage to the aircraft. Police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot along with rescue teams after receiving information about the crash.
In May as well, a training aircraft belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy made a hard landing near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra’s Baramati.
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill had said it was not a crash, adding that, "While landing, the aircraft struck a pole. The pilot was alone in the aircraft, and safe.”
The incident occurred between 8:30am and 9am on May 13 when a trainee pilot was carrying out a routine practice session from the Baramati airport.
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