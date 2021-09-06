Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nepal flash floods: Over 380 houses inundated, 138 rescued
world news

Nepal flash floods: Over 380 houses inundated, 138 rescued

Most of the human settlements on the river banks in Kathmandu have been inundated by the flash floods. Kathmandu witnessed 105 mm of rainfall within four hours
PTI | , Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 03:55 PM IST
A girl walks through a street which was flooded after Bishnumati river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu(AFP)

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have inundated over 380 houses and damaged several residential areas in Kathmandu, police said on Monday.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday night inundated more than 100 places in Kathmandu. Teams of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the Nepal Army have rescued more than 138 people last night, said Sushil Singh Rathore, spokesperson at the Metropolitan Police Office.

"Rescue work was carried out at Mulpani settlements on the bank of Manohara River, Kadagari, Teku and Balkhu areas,” Rathore said.

Most of the human settlements on the river banks in Kathmandu have been inundated by the flash floods. Kathmandu witnessed 105 mm of rainfall within four hours, according to officials.

A total of 382 houses have been inundated by flash floods, the Metropolitan Police Office said.

Areas including Tankeshwor, Dallu, Teku, Tachal, Balkhu, Naya Buspark, Bhimsensthan, Machha Pokhari, Chabahil, Jorpati and Kalopul were largely inundated by the flash floods, it said.

Meanwhile, seven people were injured after they were hit by lightning in Betini village in Okhaldhunga district on Sunday. A dozen houses were also damaged in the lightning strike, police said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

International flights from Kabul airport to resume soon: Report               

NRF says Ahmad Massoud safe; Taliban ask ex-Afghan forces to integrate with govt

Taliban say won't allow another insurgency, promise govt will be announced soon

Taliban say will announce Afghan govt soon, reject reports of disagreement
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP