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Nepal flood LIVE updates: 8 dead as massive flash flood sweeps areas near Tibet; choppers struggle to land

By HT News Desk
Aug 26, 2026, 14:33:09 IST

Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal deployed helicopters for rescue operations on Wednesday after a massive flash flood swept away villages in the Himalayan nation, killing eight people and damaging roads, bridges and power projects near the Tibet border, authorities said.

A house lies partially submerged in muddy water after flash floods in Nepal on August 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)
A house lies partially submerged in muddy water after flash floods in Nepal on August 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Nepal flood LIVE updates: At least 8 people have been killed in flash floods that hit Nepal on Wednesday, damaging roads, bridges and power projects in areas near Tibet, authorities said. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 26 Aug 2026, 02:33:09 PM IST

    Nepal flood LIVE: Last year floods killed nine people

    Nepal flood LIVE: A sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River flowing through the Rasuwa District bordering China caused the large-scale damage.

    As per officials, the flood hit the main market area of the district on Wednesday at around 9 am (local time).

    "A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area including Syaprubesi. Initial reports have come that the flood that has been occurring for some time has caused great damage to the settlement and market area, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, told ANI over the phone

    Last year's Bhote Koshi flood killed nine people, with 24 missing, as it washed away a 'Friendship Bridge' linking Nepal and China to disrupt trade and transport for months, Reuters reported.

  • 26 Aug 2026, 02:22:15 PM IST

    Nepal flood LIVE: Nepal PM says police, military joining rescue teams as Nepal faces floods

    Nepal flood LIVE: Prime Minister Balendra Shah said police and military were joining rescue and relief teams.

    "Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said. “People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert,” Reuters reported.

  • 26 Aug 2026, 02:10:50 PM IST

    Nepal flood LIVE: Mudslide hits Gyirong port in Tibet; Xi calls for all-out efforts

    The mudslide on the Nepali side hit Gyirong port in Tibet, Xinhua reported, cutting off roads, communications and power in the Shigatse region near the Nepal border. It did not provide further details.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "all-out" search efforts for the missing, as well as stronger monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.

  • 26 Aug 2026, 02:08:01 PM IST

    Nepal flood LIVE: Water levels too high for choppers to land in affected areas

    In Nepal's affected areas, water levels were too high for helicopters to land in the affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous Rasuwa district, which has a population of about 50,000, Reuters reported, citing officials who warned that the number of casualties could rise.

  • 26 Aug 2026, 02:05:33 PM IST

    Nepal flood LIVE updates: 8 dead as massive flash flood sweeps areas near Tibet; choppers struggle to land

    Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal deployed helicopters for rescue operations on Wednesday after a massive flash flood swept away villages in the Himalayan nation, killing eight people and damaging roads, bridges and power projects near the Tibet border, authorities said.

    Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties", with some people missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

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