Exclusive: After Air India tragedy, same Indian forensic team battles Nepal flood toll

A 19-member team of DNA experts from India has begun a painstaking task of collecting, preserving and analysing biological samples to identify hundreds of victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal, and ultimately helping authorities in returning the bodies to their family members.

A man walks past damaged houses following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)

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Divided into six teams, the Indian delegation for Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) comprises 10 experts from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar and nine from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi.

On Monday, the teams, led by Bhargav Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics at NFSU, in coordination with experts from Nepal Police’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kathmandu and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, started collecting biological samples from the bodies — mostly mutilated — as well as from people searching their loved ones.

Deep Dive What is the process of Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) used by the Indian forensic team in Nepal? The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process involves documenting bodies, assigning identification numbers, collecting biological samples, and eventually assisting authorities in reuniting remains with relatives. Why is the Indian forensic team assisting with victim identification in Nepal after the floods? The Indian forensic team is assisting to ensure that victims are identified respectfully and can receive a dignified final farewell, especially given the large number of unidentified bodies following the tragedy. How are DNA samples collected and analyzed by the forensic teams in Nepal? DNA samples are collected from teeth, bones, and other body parts of the deceased, and are analyzed using software like the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which helps in creating a database for identification.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Indian team has been deployed to support Nepal in Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) — a process that involves documenting bodies and body parts, assigning identification numbers, collecting appropriate biological samples and eventually helping authorities reunite remains with relatives,” Dr SO Junare, campus director of NFSU, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Indian team has been deployed to support Nepal in Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) — a process that involves documenting bodies and body parts, assigning identification numbers, collecting appropriate biological samples and eventually helping authorities reunite remains with relatives,” Dr SO Junare, campus director of NFSU, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The larger objective, Junare added, is to help the authorities in Nepal “with identification and ensure that victims receive a dignified final farewell.”

The Indian experts sent to Nepal were also part of the forensic scientists’ team that helped in identifying the victims of the Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport last year.

Yog Bahadur Pal, a senior Nepal Police officer, said that more than 600 bodies remained unidentified after the August 26 tragedy. “We have collected DNA samples from their teeth, thigh bones, fingerprints, and other specific body parts. We are using a software called Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which is administered by the FBI as well,” Pal said, adding that along with the health department, police have already created a large database of DNA evidence collected from the victims.

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Arjun Subedi, a Nepalese home ministry official, said they are coordinating with various embassies seeking assistance in the victim identification process.

“The victims are from different parts of the world. We have written to all embassies offering to take medical records that they send us on email too. It may be difficult for them to travel to Nepal immediately. They can give the blood samples in the hospitals back home and then email us the records through their embassy and we will match it with our records,” Subedi said.

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