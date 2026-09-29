27 killed, 4 missing in Nepal's latest weather disaster; scary visuals surface

Nepal has reported 27 deaths linked to heavy rain and related incidents over the past few days, officials said on Tuesday, as visuals of the latest weather fury flooded social media and sparked fresh concerns for the locals.

The NDRRMA said the weather was linked to a low-pressure system that had formed over the Bay of Bengal. (REUTERS) (Representative Image)

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Four people are still missing, and eight others were injured between September 24 and 28, PTI news agency reported, citing Nepal's home ministry. The incidents affected 1,082 families and also resulted in the deaths of 114 livestock.

Landslides accounted for 304 of the reported incidents and killed 20 people. Four people went missing, and seven were injured in these incidents, according to authorities.

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Flooding was reported in 87 incidents, leaving four people dead. Another 151 incidents were linked to heavy rain and resulted in three deaths and one injury, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

The rain also destroyed 227 houses and damaged 142 others, while floods and landslides damaged 31 bridges. The NDRRMA said the weather was linked to a low-pressure system that had formed over the Bay of Bengal.

A major landslide hit Manang district on Sunday, pushing large amounts of debris into the Marsyangdi River and blocking the river for a short period.

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Authorities warned people living downstream to stay alert after the landslide, which followed heavy rain. The river began flowing normally again after a few hours, and no major damage was reported.

Also Read: At least 14 dead in 72 hours as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Nepal

Nepal rainfall affects rivers, triggers landslides

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The heavy rainfall in Nepal also affected rivers in neighbouring India. The Gandak river in Bihar rose to a record 91.25 metres at Bagaha on Tuesday following heavy rain in Nepal, according to the Water Resources Department. The level was 0.35 metres higher than the previous record set in 2024.

Two stretches of the Champaran embankment were damaged after excessive water discharge from the Valmikinagar barrage following intense rainfall in Nepal, PTI reported.

Earlier, relentless rainfall had triggered flooding, inundation and landslides across several parts of Nepal. Authorities had issued a warning for residents along the Narayani River after its water level crossed the nine-metre warning level and entered settlements. Highways leading to Chitwan had also remained blocked after landslides were reported at multiple locations.

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Also Read: Nepal landslides bury homes in Baglung, 10 killed, 1 missing; terrifying visuals show mountains collapsing

In Baglung district, 10 people were killed, and one remained missing after landslides buried houses across Tamankhola, Nisikhola and Tarakhola rural municipalities. The Kaligandaki River had also swept away houses and bridges, disrupting road connectivity, while security forces carried out evacuations in several districts amid the risk of flooding.

The adverse weather had also affected Nepal's mountainous regions. An avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in Manang district on Sunday, burying tents where mountain guides and support staff were taking shelter. Four bodies had been recovered from the site by Monday, while search and rescue operations continued.

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The latest disasters came weeks after the August 26 Bhotekoshi floods, which originated near the Nepal-Tibet border and swept away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges while damaging hydropower projects. The floods killed at least 1,453 people and left more than 5,000 missing, according to the main report. Eight operating hydropower projects and four under-construction projects were also damaged.