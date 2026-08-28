Nepal floods LIVE: China issues fresh ‘glacial breach’ warning; 290 Indians among 1,400 missing
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal and China have issued fresh flood warnings after two barrier lakes formed near their border. Rescue teams are searching through mud, debris and damaged buildings.
Nepal floods LIVE: At least 392 people have died and 1,400 others remain missing after a powerful flood surge and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions earlier this week. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors....Read More
The death toll is expected to rise further as rescue operations continue in the worst-hit areas. As of Thursday night, 290 Indians remained uncontactable in Nepal, while 84, including 63 workers from the Trishuli-I project and 21 from Tamil Nadu, were rescued.
China's fresh flood warning
China’s ministry of water resources has warned of a fresh flood threat after a barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal.
The lake held around 2 million cubic metres of water as of Thursday morning and could breach as more water flows into it. If the natural debris barrier gives way, that water could rush downstream towards Nepal, creating a second flood threat while the country is still dealing with the first disaster.
What happened in Nepal?
Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods on August 26, particularly in the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-China border.
The flooding swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Nearly 300 Indian tourists missing
Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal said Thursday that nearly 300 Indian tourists were missing after the flash floods. According to the latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board, 178 Indian nationals remain missing.
Authorities said 826 people were missing in Nepal and another 558 in Tibet.
The missing foreign nationals include people from India, Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the US.
What caused the Nepal floods?
- The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse and debris flow led to seismic activity and caused “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.
- Initial reports blamed an earthquake for triggering an avalanche and the floods. The USGS later said the seismic activity came from the glacial collapse.
- The Trishuli River rose by up to nine metres in 30 minutes on Wednesday, sending mud, ice and rocks nearly 170 km through seven Nepali districts.
- A linked mudslide also hit Gyirong in Tibet, burying some roads under more than two metres of soil, CCTV reported.
- Satellite imagery later confirmed the event as a “glacier-inclusive flood”.
India sends relief supplies
India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies, along with essential medicines, to Nepal.
Nepal floods: Helpline numbers
Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117.
Nepal Police emergency: 100; Police toll-free: 16600141516.
Tourist Police: 1144 (toll-free); Traffic Police: 103.
The Maharashtra government has issued these helpline numbers for assistance: 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990
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- 28 Aug 2026, 08:14:47 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal flood toll rises to 469, police confirm
Nepal floods LIVE: The death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal has risen to 469, police said.
- 28 Aug 2026, 08:12:21 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal turns down foreign rescue teams; says can handle operations in-house
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal has declined offers from several countries to deploy search and rescue teams after the Bhotekoshi floods, saying its own security agencies can manage the operation. Instead, the government has asked countries to provide financial assistance through a single, centralised mechanism, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Officials said the decision followed coordination problems during the 2015 earthquake, when the arrival of multiple foreign rescue teams created management challenges. India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had offered assistance, including search and rescue teams.
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- 28 Aug 2026, 07:59:57 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: US fully engaged in helping Nepal, says Sergio Gor
The United States is fully engaged with assisting Nepal during this very difficult time. https://t.co/pJspV425BT— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 28, 2026
Nepal floods LIVE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the United States was “fully engaged” in assisting Nepal as the country deals with devastating floods.
“The United States is fully engaged with assisting Nepal during this very difficult time,” Gor said on X.
- 28 Aug 2026, 07:50:15 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: 2 arrested for stealing gold earrings from victim’s body
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal police have arrested two men accused of stealing gold earrings from the body of a flood victim swept downstream by the Narayani River after Wednesday’s devastating floods.
Police acted after a video of the alleged theft went viral on social media. The suspects were arrested near Pokhara Bus Park in Bharatpur and taken to the District Police Office, Chitwan, for questioning, as per state media.
Chitwan Police Chief SP Rameshwar Paudel said authorities would take strict action against anyone involved in looting or exploiting disaster victims. Read more here.
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- 28 Aug 2026, 07:43:23 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal, China warn of new threat from rising lakes
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal and China have issued fresh flood warnings after two barrier lakes formed near their border.
Authorities in both countries have linked the disaster to a glacier collapse that sent ice, rock, mud and debris into mountain rivers. Nepal’s disaster authority said on Thursday that a lake formed by debris blocking a river at the flood site was rising and at risk of bursting.
“Residents of the lower banks ... passengers, rescuers engaged in rescue operations, and all concerned are requested to exercise special caution and stay in safe places away from the river banks and risky areas,” the authority said, as per Reuters.
- 28 Aug 2026, 07:40:05 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Helpline numbers for Maharashtra residents stranded in Nepal
Nepal floods LIVE: The Maharashtra government has issued these helpline numbers for assistance: 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990
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- 28 Aug 2026, 07:21:25 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: 80+ Maharashtra residents stranded, Eknath Shinde video calls them
Nepal floods LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday spoke to state residents stranded in Nepal through a video call and assured them that the government was working to bring them back safely.
More than 80 Maharashtra residents have been reported stranded in Nepal, according to the state emergency centre. Of them, 57 were travelling with Richa Tours Pvt. Ltd. The government is coordinating with the travel company and families to assist those affected.
“Some people from Maharashtra are there. Our disaster management is in contact with those people... We will work to safely bring back those from Maharashtra who are stuck there,” Shinde said. (ANI)
- 28 Aug 2026, 07:13:47 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Nepal on alert as barrier lake near China's Gyirong swells
Nepal floods LIVE: China’s ministry of water resources on Thursday activated a Level-IV emergency flood response in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region after a mudslide triggered the formation of a barrier lake near the Gyirong border port, as per state media.
The lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning. Authorities expect inflows to reach about 3 million cubic metres over the next three days as rainfall continues, raising the risk of a breach and downstream flooding.
The barrier lake is effectively holding back a large volume of water. If the natural debris barrier gives way, that water could rush downstream towards Nepal, creating a second flood threat while the country is still dealing with the first disaster.
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- 28 Aug 2026, 07:09:13 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: India to send all possible aid to Nepal, says Union minister
Nepal floods LIVE: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said India would provide all possible assistance to Nepal as it battles devastating floods.
“Whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere, India is the first to extend a helping hand,” Chouhan said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Nepal’s leadership and ordered steps to send assistance.
“Our top priority is to locate the missing brothers and sisters and to provide every possible aid to the affected families in Nepal. India will spare no effort,” he said.
- 28 Aug 2026, 06:33:36 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Helpline numbers
Nepal floods LIVE: Indian Embassy in Kathmandu / MEA 24×7 control room: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117.
Nepal Police emergency: 100; Police toll-free: 16600141516.
Tourist Police: 1144 (toll-free); Traffic Police: 103.
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- 28 Aug 2026, 06:27:33 AM IST
Nepal floods LIVE: Trump says US will provide Nepal ‘anything they want’ after floods
Nepal floods LIVE: US President Donald Trump said the US has offered Nepal “any help that they need” after devastating flash floods. Trump said the US had spoken to Nepal’s leadership and was ready to provide whatever assistance was needed. He described the destruction as something “nobody's ever seen anything quite like that.”
"We've called Nepal, and we've offered any help that they need. And we have a very good relationship with Nepal, and that was a brutal... that wasn't just... that was mud and water. It's a mixture that nobody's ever seen anything quite like that, where very powerful, strong, you know, strong, well-built buildings were wiped out like they were toothpicks," Trump said.
"It's a terrible thing. No, we are sending aid, and we've spoken to the leadership, and we let them know anything they want, we'll have," he added.
The US State Department said 90 Americans are reported missing following the floods. Trump said about 50-60 Americans were believed to be in the affected areas but the US had not received a complete list.
The US has announced $500,000 in emergency assistance for affected communities.