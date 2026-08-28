Morgues overflow after deadly Nepal floods; authorities turn to dry ice, QR codes, unused buildings

Morgues across several districts in Nepal are running out of space as bodies of people that died in the devastating flash floods continue to surface. People arrive to identify victims of deadly flash floods and a mudslide at a mortuary at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. (REUTERS) At least 475 people have died in the floods that swept Bhotekoshi on Wednesday. Bodies that were swept downstream from Rasuwa and Nuwakot are being recovered as far away as Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha and Nawalparasi. Authorities have now set up temporary storage facilities to accommodate the victims' remains, Nepal daily, The Kathmandu Post, reported. Track latest on the Nepal floods here With morgues in Nuwakot, Dhading and Nawalparasi running out of capacity, authorities have transferred bodies to neighbouring districts, including Pokhara. Hospitals in Pokhara are also nearing their limits after bodies began arriving from several flood-hit areas. Chitwan prepares temporary morgue

Deep Dive What measures are being taken to store bodies in Nepal after the recent floods? Why is Nepal's morgue capacity struggling in the wake of the floods? How are unidentified bodies being managed after the floods in Nepal?

In Chitwan, authorities are converting an unused building in Bharatpur into a temporary body-storage centre after local hospitals struggled to accommodate the number of remains being recovered. Chitwan chief district officer Ganesh Aryal said hospital morgues in the district could collectively hold only 30 to 50 bodies at a time. The temporary facility is expected to provide space for around 250 bodies, as per Nepali media. ALSO READ | Nepal says no to foreign rescue teams despite massive flood toll: The 2015 lesson behind it If that capacity exceed authorities have decided to use the electric crematorium at Devghat as an additional option. Bharatpur Metropolitan City will repair and equip the facility, including installing air conditioners and using dry ice to slow decomposition.

Family members and relatives look at photographs of victims displayed outside the morgue for identification in the aftermath of the flash floods, which originated in Tibet and swept through central Nepal, at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. (PTI)

How bodies are being stored Sushil Aryal, information officer at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, said bodies were being stored at temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius. “Bodies can be kept like this for about 10 days to two weeks,” Aryal said. “If they need to be stored for longer, infrastructure capable of maintaining sub-zero temperatures is required. Pokhara does not currently have such a facility.” He said the hospital had sufficient body bags, protective equipment and personnel to conduct post-mortems, but the continued recovery of unidentified remains could make the situation increasingly difficult. ALSO READ | 5.1 earthquake hits China, Nepal sounds fresh flood alert; Trishuli area evacuated again Pokhara morgues exceed capacity Morgues in Pokhara are also filling up as bodies are transferred from districts that lack sufficient storage facilities. A total of 93 bodies have been transported to Pokhara from Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East and Dhading. Kaski chief district officer Kuman Singh Gurung said hospitals in the district, including Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, could collectively accommodate 88 bodies. The Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences has capacity for 72 bodies. “By the numbers, we are already above capacity,” Gurung said. “We have managed to accommodate them for now. If more bodies arrive, we will have to coordinate with nearby districts.” ALSO READ | Karnataka techie living in Australia missing after Nepal floods, last seen at border A community forest hall in Kawasoti has also been converted into a temporary morgue, with an additional air conditioner installed to help preserve the bodies. QR codes, body tag numbers With many bodies still unidentified, authorities have begun putting procedures in place to ensure the remains can be traced and identified later. Police are taking photographs, fingerprints and DNA samples and conducting post-mortems. Images of bodies that can be identified visually are also being released to help families locate their relatives. “If relatives cannot be located or the bodies identified, we cannot keep them indefinitely because fingerprints and DNA samples are collected beforehand,” Kaski police chief Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki said. Authorities are working with local governments to designate secure burial sites for unclaimed remains. Each body will receive a tag number, while details of its burial will be recorded. DNA samples will be sent to Kathmandu for testing. A QR code system has also been introduced to help families identify the dead.