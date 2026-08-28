Nepal says no to foreign rescue teams despite massive flood toll: The 2015 lesson behind it

“The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and rescue operation. For now we don’t require such help,” Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for Nepal’s foreign ministry, said, news agency Reuters reported.

At least 472 people have died and over 1,500 remain missing since Wednesday. Rescuers are searching through mud and debris, while newly formed barrier lakes raise fears of more flooding. Track Nepal flood updates live here

Disaster-hit Nepal has reportedly turned down offers from several countries to send search and rescue teams after devastating flash floods swept through towns and villages near the China border. Its domestic security agencies are capable of handling the operation, Nepal's Balen Shah-led government said on Friday.

The government has received requests from India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to allow their search and rescue teams to assist with the operation. Officials said Nepal decided to rely on its army, police and other domestic agencies.

Earlier, India sent 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to flood-hit Nepal in two IAF flights. “Whatever request has been made by Nepal, we are acting on that,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

The aid included tents, blankets, medicines, food, generators and other essentials. India is also mobilising Bailey bridges to restore connectivity and support relief operations.

Why Nepal won't accept help The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Nepali Army and police, the official said. “We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” the foreign ministry official said, according to the Kathmandu Post.

The official said the decision was influenced by Nepal's experience during the 2015 earthquake, when the arrival of many foreign rescue teams caused coordination issues. The 2015 Gorkha earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal and injured over 23,000, according to the US Geological Survey.

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Nepal seeks financial support Nepal, though, is seeking financial contributions through a one-door mechanism. The government has instructed its missions abroad to seek help only through the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Some countries have already announced financial assistance, while others have offered support for rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Apple CEO Tim Cook also promised donations.

The US, UK and World Bank have also announced financial support.

Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda said he contacted PM Balendra Shah to convey the bank's support for Nepal.

“Beyond the immediate emergency [aid], we will continue supporting Nepal in strengthening preparedness and resilience through better risk assessments, early warning systems, and more resilient infrastructure to help protect lives,” he wrote on social media.