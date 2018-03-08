India to rebuild 50,000 houses in Nepal damaged by 2015 earthquake

India will help rebuild 50,000 houses in Nepal that were damaged during the 2015 great earthquake by providing a grant of $16.2 million to two UN agencies working in areas that were hit hardest by the temblor.

The Indian government signed an agreement in Kathmandu on Thursday with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for providing socio-technical facilitation to people in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts to reconstruct their homes.

Socio-technical teams from the UN agencies will assist people to reconstruct their homes in line with the Nepal government’s earthquake resistant norms. They will also guide them through the inspection and certification process to enable them to access various tranches of the housing grant.

The UNDP will provide facilitation to 26,912 houses in Gorkha, and UNOPS will cover 23,088 houses in Nuwakot under the three-year project.