Grim aerial footage captures Nepal floods’ trail of destruction, 800 still missing

A video surfacing on social media of the aerial footage from a rescue operation in Nepal showed the scale of destruction caused by the flash floods, which have killed at least 165 people. More than 800 people remain missing. Aerial visuals from the rescue operation show villages covered in mud, with massive destruction left behind by the flooding. Dozens were swept away, while homes, roads and power projects were destroyed in areas further downstream. The floods have also prompted authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to remain on high alert. Evacuations are being carried out in vulnerable areas of districts along the border in both states. Follow live updates related to Nepal floods here. Video shows Nepal floods aftermath Floodwaters tore through settlements located along two rivers, Bhote Kosi and Trishuli, in Nepal, destroying houses, roads, bridges and power plants.

Deep Dive What triggered the catastrophic floods in Nepal? How have rescue operations in Nepal been conducted following the floods? Why are authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on high alert due to the Nepal floods?

Aerial visuals from the rescue operation show villages covered in mud, with massive destruction left behind by the flooding. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.

Notably, the Nepali Army has been conducting rescue flights and has brought several people to safety. Residents living close to the rivers in high-risk areas have also been asked to move to safer locations. Several metres of mud covered houses, trees and vehicles in the affected areas. Helicopters continued to airlift survivors throughout the day.